Even as several heavy earthmoving vehicles are pressed into service continuously for clearing rubble on National Highway 66, near Shirur in Uttar Kannada district, following landslides, the need for a Landslide Management Plan for vulnerable districts is being felt. This monsoon, landslides have claimed the lives of 10 persons so far.

The Karnataka State Action Plan for Management of Landslides was first prepared and submitted in 2022 by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), which functions under the Revenue Department.

In the 85-page document, KSDMA had elaborated on the landslide vulnerability in Karnataka, monitoring, forecast, warning and dissemination mechanism, the need for landslide action plan, prevention, mitigation and preparedness measures, and other issues. It laid down the roles and responsibility framework to be set up at different levels, and the funding mechanism at various levels, including State and national level.

The document was prepared with data provided by GSI (Geological Survey of India) and KSNMDC (Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Committee). According to the document, landslides affect at least 15.30% of the land area in Karnataka, exceeding 29,350.3 square kilometres spread over 29 taluks.

In one decade (2012-2022), the maximum number of landslides occurred in Uttar Kannada district (439), followed by Shivamogga (356), Chikkamagaluru (193), Udupi (99), Dakshina Kannada (88), Kodagu (79), and Hassan(18), according to the KSDMA. These landslides had led to loss of lives along with significant economic losses and social disruption.

Rise from eight to 11

While the 2022 data showed eight out of the 12 taluks in Uttar Kannada district had reported landslides in the past decade, in the last two years, their number had risen to 11 taluks. Consequently, the landslide susceptibility zone has expanded in the district. Experts say that a site that has reported a landslide once is always vulnerable to landslides.

As per the data, 11 out of the 12 taluks in the district fall under the Landslide Susceptible Zone, and are prone to low, moderate and high class of landslides.

The document mentions how and what measures should be taken for prevention and mitigation, and how the administration should be prepared for any such contingency.

Prior to the action plan, in March 2021, the then chairman of Karnataka Bio Diversity Board and Chairman of the High Power Committee on Studying Landslides in Karnataka, Anant Hegde Ashisar, had submitted to the government a study report on landslides in Sahyadri (Western Ghats) and coastal region of Karnataka. In its recommendation, the report had highlighted the need for a landslide management plan, along with other measures, including restoration of damaged landscape.

Knee-jerk reaction is the norm, no long-term solution in sight

However, even two years after the action plan was prepared by KSDMA, there is no sign of a comprehensive approach to address the issue. What is being done after a disaster is limited to contingency relief measures and compensation to victims.

Anant Hegde Ashisar feels that unless there is a push for adapting a comprehensive approach at the State level, action at district level is not possible.

“Heavy rains alone are not the reason for landslides. A piece-meal approach will not resolve the issue. Along with road widening and other developmental works, various activities are being permitted in the name of development in the Western Ghats and coastal regions. Prevention and mitigation measures are crucial, but are not being undertaken on priority basis,” Mr. Hegde told The Hindu. He said that even after repeated landslides, there was no design change by NHAI to prevent landslides in future.