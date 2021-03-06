Action likely against Congressmen who shouted slogans against Siddaramaiah

Mysuru

06 March 2021 20:56 IST

Mysuru City Congress Committee president R. Murthy said action will be taken against partymen involved in shouting slogans against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following a rift in the party over the recent mayoral polls in Mysuru.

Amid speculations over the suspension of six partymen close to former Minister Tanveer Sait for their role in shouting slogans, Mr. Murthy said he had received no such directions so far. But, he said he expected action to be initiated against the party’s office-bearers who had shouted slogans against Mr. Siddaramaiah in gross violation of discipline in the party.

“Action will be taken. But, against whom and how many is not known. No directions had come so far from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in the regard” he said. He said the guilty will be identified on the basis of media reports and CCTV cameras and action is bound to be taken against the party’s office-bearers in the matter.

The nature of action will be based on the directions from the party leadership after receiving a report from AICC Secretary Madhu Goud Yakshi, who was in Mysuru to gather opinion from the party leaders.

KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan said he had not heard from the party leadership after the AICC observer had submitted a report. Mr. Yakshi had not only spoken to each corporator of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), but also to Mr. Sait in Bengaluru, besides interacting with Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress party’s decision to align with the JD(S) in Mysuru during the recent mayoral poll had create a rift in the party with Mr. Siddaramaiah reportedly taking serious exception to Mr. Sait’s unilateral decision to forge ties with the regional party by ceding the post of Mayor, which had to come to Congress as per an original understanding with JD(S).

The issue of a notice to Mr. Sait, who was summoned to Bengaluru for an explanation, led to anger among the former Minister’s supporters, who had gathered outside his residence and shouted slogans against Mr. Siddaramaiah.