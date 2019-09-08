Action initiated against 2,245 probe officers, Karnataka govt. tells HC

Based on the recommendations made by committees constituted for reviewing cases of acquittals as per the apex court’s directions, action has been initiated against 2,245 investigation officers in the district and range levels since 2015 for lapses which led to acquittals, the State government told the High Court of Karnataka on Friday.

In a statement submitted before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz, the government said the review committees were constituted at the range, district and State levels in 2014 as per the Supreme Court’s directions. As many as 840 range- and district-level acquittal case review meetings were conducted, 86,187 cases reviewed, and action initiated against 974 and 1,271 investigation officers in the district and range levels, respectively, between 2015 and 2019 (till March).

It was alleged in a PIL petition that the cases of acquittals were not being reviewed by the State authorities as per the Government Order issued on October 2014 constituting committees for reviewing of acquittals. It was pointed out in the statement that 697 district- and 143 range- level acquittal meetings were conducted and recommendations for initiating actions were made based on the reviews. As many as eight State-level review meetings have been held since 2015, the State said, while pointing out that action was initiated after reports of range and district-level committees were reviewed by the State-level committee.