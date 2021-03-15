Action against schools conducting physical lessons for classes 1-5: Minister

Bengaluru

15 March 2021 23:26 IST

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education will initiate action against schools in the State that conduct physical classes for children in classes 1 to 5 without permission, said S. Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, on Monday.

In a press release, he pointed out that following the recommendations of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, the State government had accorded permission to schools to conduct physical classes for students of class 6 and above. However, it was reported in the media that several schools across the State were conducting classes for students of lower standards.

Taking serious note of this, given the spike in COVID-19 cases, Mr. Suresh Kumar directed the Commissioner of Public Instruction to constitute taluk-level monitoring committees to identify schools conducting classes for lower standards and to initiate stringent action against such school managements. He directed the Commissioner to issue a circular in this regard.