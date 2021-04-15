Karnataka

‘Action against pvt. hospitals not reserving 50% of beds’

Karnataka : Bengaluru : 15/07/2020 Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar  

While private hospitals have been requested to reserve 50% of beds for COVID-19 patients, most have reserved only 15-20%, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said, warning them of strict action.

“The government will consider it as a serious lapse,” he told reporters. “I once again appeal to private hospitals to cooperate with the government.”

Dr. Sudhakar said 400 doctors have been transferred from the Medical Education Department to the Health Department to handle the situation and the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases has been kept reserved for SARI and ILI related cases.

The Minister said only critical non-COVID-19 patients, who need hospitalisation, should be treated in hospitals and private hospitals can arrange Covid Care Centres at hotels. The Technical Advisory Committee will submit a report on increasing cases. The report will be handed over to the Chief Minister and he will take decisions after the all-party meeting,” he said.

