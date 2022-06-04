‘Action against loudspeakers after rectification in circular’

ADGP Alok Kumar checking a register during his visit to a police station in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

June 04, 2022 00:36 IST

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar has said that action would be taken with regard to restrictions on use of loudspeakers after rectifying some technical issues related to the government circular on restrictions on loud speakers.

Additional Director-General of Police Alok Kumar has said that action would be taken with regard to restrictions on the use of loudspeakers after rectifying some technical issues related to a government circular.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday after visiting various police stations under the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate, Mr. Alok Kumar said that the government would take requisite legal action on use of loudspeaker and the Police department too was involved in the process. “After resolving the technical issues in the government circular, strict implementation of the order will be done,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding the statement of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik about ‘shooting those disobeying the Supreme Court order’, he said that he would direct the Police Commissioner to inquire in detail and take requisite action.

To a query, Mr. Alok Kumar said that 11 FIRs had been registered in connection with the violence at Old Hubballi. “However High Court Bench at Dharwad has stayed the FIRs and the next hearing is on June 7. The Police Commissioner is taking necessary steps to get the stay vacated,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the ADGP visited Keshwapur, Bendigeri, and Suburabn police stations in Hubballi and sought details on the crime rate and status of investigation. He asked the officials to keep an eye on the anti-social elements and keep them under check by warning them on a regular basis.

He was accompanied by Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sahil Bagla, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinod Muktedar, and others.

On Thursday night, Mr. Alok Kumar had visited the Old Hubballi police station and sought details on the progress of case on violence at Old Hubballi over a derogatory WhatsApp status.

He asked the officials to expedite the investigation and take the case to its logical end at the earliest.