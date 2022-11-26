Action against doctors on charges of corruption

November 26, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following a video clip of two government OBG specialists — Shashikala and Aishwarya — at the Community Health Centre in Bidadi demanding a bribe from the husband of a patient going viral on social media, the State Health Department has ordered an inquiry into the issue.

Pending inquiry, the department has directed Dr. Shashikala to go on leave while Dr. Aishwarya, who has been hired on contract under the National Health Mission (NHM), has been dismissed from service by the Ramanagaram District Health Officer (DHO).

State Health Commissioner Randeep D., who sought a report from the DHO, said the department would ensure exemplary punishment against such doctors who demand illegal gratification from the public.

“The video clealy shows the doctors demanding money from the husband of a patient who has to be discahrged after delivery. The doctor can be heard saying she has to share the amount with others. We will investigate deep into this incident and ensure stringent action against them.. The State Mission NHM Director will issue an order on Monday dismissing the doctors from service,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has said he has directed officials to initiate stringent action against the “corrupt” doctors, who have dented the image of the department.