Action against dept. if it is found to have failed in conducting FDA exam properly, says Minister

November 09, 2023

“Stringent action will be taken against the Police Department if it is found to have failed in conducting the FDA examination in a proper manner,” Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Tourism H.K. Patil has said.

He was addressing a press conference in Sirwal village of Shahapur taluk on Wednesday after visiting historical monuments there.

He said that “we have sought details from the officers concerned asking them why aren’t some of those involved in malpractice in the KEA examinations have been arrested. I do not know whether the police have failed in arresting them,” he added.

When asked about the delay in arresting the main accused, R.D. Patil, Mr. Patil said that “we have started an enquiry immediately after the exam malpractice came out.”

He said, “In the PSI exam scam, the BJP government ordered inquiry only after many demands were made in the Assembly sessions.”

