Action against 3 high school teachers

The Deputy Director of Public Instructions of Chikkamagaluru has recommended suspension of three high school teachers for forwarding an audio clip criticising Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for appeal for funds to combat COVID-19.

Dharanendra Murthy of Gurukrupa High School at Giriyapura in Kadur taluk, M. Ranganna of Amrutheshwara High School of Tarikere, and C.H. Kumar of Channakeshwara High School at Basur in Kadur taluk, circulated the audio clip.

In a press release, C. Nanjaiah, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, said the State government had declared a holiday for schools because of the lockdown over COVID-19 and teachers were asked to work from home and engage in educational activities. However, the three teachers shared the audio clip on WhatsApp. Their act was a violation of rules under the Education Act. The respective aided institutions had been directed to suspend the teachers immediately, he said.