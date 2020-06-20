Acting V-C of women’s varsity

Omkar Kakade, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, has been appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University on Friday.

He took charge after the end of the four-year tenure of Sabiha, who was appointed as the fourth Vice-Chancellor of the university in June 2016.

Mr. Kakade will hold the post till the government appoints a new Vice-Chancellor, a release said.