Karnataka

Acting V-C of women’s varsity

Omkar Kakade

Omkar Kakade   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Omkar Kakade, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, has been appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University on Friday.

He took charge after the end of the four-year tenure of Sabiha, who was appointed as the fourth Vice-Chancellor of the university in June 2016.

Mr. Kakade will hold the post till the government appoints a new Vice-Chancellor, a release said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 3:01:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/acting-v-c-of-womens-varsity/article31876327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY