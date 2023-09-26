Act tough against forces spreading hatred on social media, CM tells police

September 26, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday told the police to act tough against those spreading hate through social media posts and engaging in online character assassination by circulating fake news.

The incidence of spreading hatred using social media has been on the rise and this needs to be dealt with seriously as it disturbs peace in the society. The forces who are behind such acts need to be sternly tackled, the Chief Minister said while addressing the probationary police officers passing out from the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) here.

Speaking after inspecting the passing out parade of the 37th batch of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Excise at the KPA and presenting trophies to the best trainees, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the police, without coming under pressure from anybody whosoever powerful and influential they may be, have to act sternly against hate mongers for establishing peace in the society. Safeguarding law and order should be the paramount goal, he advised the probationary officers.

For police, social media is the newest challenge and this challenge has to be tussled since if the society is unhappy, the State or the country cannot progress as expected, said Mr. Siddaramaiah, while advising the police for keeping the society secure.

While asking the police to be tough against habitual offenders, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the lawbreakers may repeat their crimes if they are not punished for their wrongdoings.

Calling upon the police to be people-friendly, the CM said the police must stop the rich and the powerful troubling the poor and the beleaguered. “We have a diverse society. Don’t allow the powerful to harass the poor and provide justice to the poor or the needy from the wrongdoers.”

Stating that training that has been imparted in institutions like the KPA will help in serving the people better and in an impartial manner, he said the police work in difficult situations yet they should not lose their patience while handling tough situations. The police have to make efforts to win the trust of the people.

Like politicians, the police are also in public life. Serving humanity, addressing the problems of the community has to be the motto. The police can bring about change in the society and this change can help develop the State or the country, Mr. Siddaramaiah said in his address.

Minister for Home G. Parameshwara presided over the function.

Director-General of Police (Training) P. Ravindranath and Lokesh B. Jagalasar, Director, KPA, were present. The KPA director read out a report on the training of the 37th batch and the activities of the KPA.

Twenty probationary officers, including 17 Dy.SPs (Civil) and three Deputy Superintendents of Excise, passed out after a year-long training. They underwent training from May 4, 2022 to April 18, 2023. Out of 20, seven are women and 17 are men. Among those who passed out, a few of them had served in the Police Department while a few others were in service in departments such as RDPR. Those aged between 35 and 40 constitute most among the probationary officers and the average age of the 37th batch is 38.19.

Sneharaj N., who commanded the parade, was adjudged the overall best in the training as she bagged the trophies for best indoor trainee, best woman trainee and overall best trainee that comprised CM’s trophy, CM’s sword, DG and IGP baton. Dy.SPs Yeshwant Kumar, Hemanth Sharan and Ravikumar K.Y. also bagged the trophies.

