Act like soldiers to fight COVID-19, Karnataka CJ tells legal fraternity

He says 190 advocates have died during second wave

The devastating second wave of COVID-19 has taken the lives of 190 advocates and 16 staff members of various courts in the State within 48 days, said Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, on Sunday.

As many as 50 judges of the district and taluk-level courts, and 616 staff of various courts, including the High Court, were infected during this period from April 1 to May 18, 2021, he said while addressing advocates of the State in a webinar. titled ‘Challenges before the legal fraternity during COVID-19 times’ organised by the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru.

The roles of judges, lawyers, and staff of the courts are as important like doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers as members of the legal fraternity are required to render justice for people waiting in queue even during these difficult times, he said, while emphasising the need to keep courts functioning, as far as possible, during the pandemic.

Pointing out that judiciary is facing more difficulties than the challenges posed during first wave last year, Chief Justice Oka said that difficulties faced last year was mainly due to lockdown norms but this time it is due to huge surge in COVID-19 positive case as Karnataka now has highest number of COVID-19 active cases in the entire country.

He said that the legal fraternity will have to act like soldiers to fight battle with unseen virus by adopting strategies like wearing of double masks (preferably one surgical and one N95), utilising digital facilities to file cases, pay court fees, get certified copies of orders, and arguing through video conference mode, to ensure functioning of justice delivery system.

Though keeping courts at minimal functioning was the best option during pandemic, the Chief Justice said that it may not be the correct step as it would deny access to justice to various vulnerable sections of the society.