Act immediately to provide relief in rain-hit areas: Congress

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to identify shelters and relocate people from risky areas in the rain-affected districts.

“The government failed to provide relief for the people who had suffered during the floods in August–October last year. In spite of repeated protests, the government had turned a deaf ear. Innocent people are paying the price,” the Congress leader, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, said.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre tweeted videos and images of large tracts of land inundated by the Krishna in parts of north Karnataka and urged the government to act.