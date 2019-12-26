Act effectively against illegal activities involving children: DC

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has directed the officials of a task force committee formed to act against child labour and other illegal activities related to children to take necessary action to prevent such practices effectively.
He was addressing officials at a meeting here on Thursday.
Mr. Kumar, who expressed serious concern about the ill-practices, said that tahsilars, officials of the Labour, Education, Women and Child Development and other departments at all taluk levels should be present when the task force committee acts against child marriages and child labour and ensure that legal action is initiated against those responsible.
He also directed the District Child Labour Officer Manjunath Reddy to take lead during the raids to eradicate such illegal activities.
