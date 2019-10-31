Act against those obstructing Rajyotsava celebrations in Belagavi, HC directs police

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday said that the Belagavi police should take action against those who illegally obstruct Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1 using weapons or otherwise, and register cases against those indulging in illegal activities.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar issued the interim direction to the Belgavi police on a petition filed by National Human Rights Protection and Corruption, Crime Control Commission, a private trust from Belagavi.

Police’s duty

While observing that it was the duty of the State to ensure the right of citizens to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava was protected, the Bench said the police would have to act against those who illegally obstruct celebrations. “It is the duty of the police to take preventive action and ensure that those indulging in illegal acts are brought to book,” the Bench stated.

It was alleged in the petition that members of Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti (MES), that treats November 1 as a ‘black day’, carry out a procession in Belgavi every year with permission from the police. However, they threaten those celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava with weapons.

Further hearing is adjourned till November 6.