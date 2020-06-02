Act against home quarantine violation: Yediyurappa to officials

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners, zilla panchayat CEOs, and Superintendents of Police to camp at taluk centres and take all action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said vigilance committees must be formed at every village and at ward levels in cities, and officials should ensure that these committees are active and FIRs are registered in case of violation of home quarantine. Since the restrictions will be lifted from June 8, the district administrations must take all precautionary measures and strictly follow the guidelines, he told senior officials. The Chief Minister held a video conference with DCs, CEOs and SPs of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Udupi, Yadgir, Raichur, and Belagavi.

As there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases because of the return of people from Maharashtra, all district administrations must guide people in home quarantine to carefully follow the instructions, he said. Task forces at the gram panchayat level should actively monitor those in home quarantine and police constables must be deployed to guard them. The GPs have been given training in this regard and booth-level teams must submit daily reports on the matter, the Chief Minister said.

He also said districts must keep vigil on the State’s borders and prevent illegal entry of migrants. Dead bodies must not be allowed into the State, he added.