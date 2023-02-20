Acrimony over Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway continues

February 20, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Taking potshots at KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar for his statements that without service roads, no toll should be collected on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said that service roads have been incorporated during the design stage itself and were part of the project.

Mr. Shivakumar had recently said in Mysuru that commoners could not afford to pay the toll expected to be in the range of ₹250 and hence an alternative road was their right to move freely. He had cautioned against collecting the toll before the service roads were ready and had warned that the Congress would not allow the inauguration of the expressway without the completion of the service roads.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday Mr. Simha said that he has taken Mr. Shivakumar’s statements positively and the expressway inauguration will be preceded by the completion of the service roads. ‘‘Mr. Shivakumar is reminded of the poor at this juncture but was silent when no service roads were provided for the four-lane Mysuru-Nanjangud highway constructed during the Congress rule; he added. ‘’Both the Chief Minister and the PWD Minister were from Mysuru and yet nobody spoke of the poor or the need for service roads,” said Mr. Simha and went on to add that no service roads have been provided even for the Bengaluru-Hassan road as well.

The expressway will be ready within another month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it and the project would change the economic profile of the districts it connects, the MP said.

Alluding to the alternative route from Bengaluru to Mysuru via Malavalli, Mr. Simha said that it was in a bad shape and Mr. Shivakumar should first pay attention to it and strive to get it repaired. Incidentally, the alternative route passes through Kanakapura from where Mr. Shivakumar was elected and Mr. Simha was taking a dig at him by hinting at the lack of infrastructure in the constituency.

Referring to the ongoing Praja Dhwani yatra Mr. Simha said that it would be good if the Congress workers suggested that Mr. Shivakumar took the expressway once. ‘’He would realize that the standard of the roads the BJP has built is superior to any road built in Paris,” he remarked, mocking Mr. Shivakumar for his jibe against Narendra Modi for the 2014 statements that Mysuru could be developed on the lines of Paris.

The ongoing war of words between Mr. Simha and the Congress leaders is the latest in a series of spats over the expressway. The Congress had claimed that the project was approved when Siddaramaiah was the CM and Mr. Simha has maintained all the while that the Congress had not released even ₹10 for the ₹10,000 crore claiming that it has been fully funded and executed by the Centre.