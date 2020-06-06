Acquire land to set up industries: Raichur DC

RAICHUR

06 June 2020 18:56 IST

R. Venkatesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, has said that the Karnataka Industries Area Development Board ( KIADB) should expeditiously acquire the necessary land to develop the industrial sector in Raichur district.

He was addressing a meeting of officials here on Friday.

Mr. Venkatesh Kumar told Prakash, Assistant Development Officer of KIADB, that 690 acres of land are required to set up various industries.

Hence, officials should take up the issue with the higher authorities in Bengaluru, he added.

“Raichur needs industries so that the district can be developed and local youths can get jobs,” he said.

The district administration has already written to the authorities but there has been no reply. Thus, district officers should meet the authorities personally to get the necessary approvals, the Deputy Commissioner stressed.

He further directed the officer to send a proposal to develop the industrial area in Deodurg and also acquire the land next to the industrial area in Manvi to extend the area.

He also asked officials to take action to allot over five acres of land from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to the Raichur Chemical Manufacturers’ Association.

Pointing out the lack of facilities for the existing industrial areas at Gadwal Road and Manchalapur village, Mr. Venkatesh Kumar directed officials of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Board ( KUWSSB) to supply water to the industries.

The Deputy Commissioner also advised the lead bank manager to sanction loans as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The DC also sanctioned a project to establish two cold-storage units and two warehouses.