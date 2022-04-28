Acquire land for railway line, says CS

:

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar has instructed the Hassan district administration to complete the land acquisition process for Belur-Hassan broad gauge railway line project. He gave this instruction in a video-conference with officers on Thursday.

The officers should look into the issues that delayed the process and address them soon. The land required should be acquired and the owners should be provided with compensation. Enough measures should be taken to handover the land to the Indian Railways to take up the project, he said.

R. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, said that the process had begun. By June end of the administration would acquire 125 acres. So far ₹10 crore had been paid as compensation and a proposal for another ₹42 crore had been submitted, he said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests K.N. Basavaraj, Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish and others were present.