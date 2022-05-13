Acid victims will get houses, ₹5 lakh aid for self-employment: CM

Acid attack survivors greeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a phone-in programme in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 13, 2022 21:50 IST

In a bid to support acid victims, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that sites and houses under various schemes will be provided to them besides granting a financial assistance of upto ₹5 lakh to take up self-employment.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a programme of the Revenue Department organised to launch the helpline ‘Hello Revenue Minister-Pension at doorsteps in 72 hours’.

“Acid attack victims undergo acute mental agony and rejection by society. It is the responsibility of the government to rush to their help. Their monthly pension has been raised from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000. Apart from this, they would be provided site and housing besides financial assistance for self-employment so that they could lead a life of dignity on their own,” Mr. Bommai said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to make the administration responsive and take the services to the doors of people, the Chief Minister said: “The programme to deliver revenue documents to the doors of farmers has been launched. This will help over 50 lakh families. Also, the social security pensions should be delivered at the doors of beneficiaries. New dynamism is being induced into the functioning of Revenue Department.”

He said the objective of decentralization of power is to see that the administrative machinery flows smoothly from Vidhana Soudha to the doors of the citizens seamlessly. “Power should not remain frozen in the Vidhana Soudha. It should flow like honey towards beneficiaries,” Mr. Bommai said.

He stressed the need to maintain constant contact with people to ensure success of democracy.

“A massive initiative to make the administration responsive and deliver the services at the doorsteps of people has been launched. Major reforms are being initiated. This is a government with humane conscience. Our government will not hesitate to take hard decisions to improve the life of common man,” Mr. Bommai said.