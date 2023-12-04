Achievers, parents and caregivers to be feted at AIISH today

December 04, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

#International Day of Persons with Disabilities

This year’s theme of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities” and the day will be observed at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru on Tuesday (December 5) felicitating parents and caregivers.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities aims to promote awareness on disability issues and the fundamental rights of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing is observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at 10:30 am. V.S. Basavaraju, Deputy Director, Department of Women and Child Development, Bengaluru will be the chief guest, and Jyothi K.V., District Disabled Welfare Officer, Mysuru will be the guest of honour. Prof. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH, Mysuru will preside.

Parents, caregivers, clients, and other activists who have significantly contributed at an individual level to bring an altruistic change in the lives of persons with disabilities will be felicitated.

On the occasion, those who have overcome the disability and become role models in society will be honoured. They include Avinash R., aged 36 years, who was diagnosed with hearing impairment. After attending intensive speech-language therapy, training, and special education services at AIISH, he is now able to communicate well and also excelled in sports. He has been working as a computer lab instructor at Channabasaveshwara Institute of Technology, Tumakuru for the past 15 years. He is also involved in creating awareness about hearing impairment at workplace and society, a release said here.

Purna Prajna aged 28 years, was also diagnosed with hearing impairment at the age of 2.5 years at AIISH in the year 1999. Early rehabilitation, intensive home training, and a holistic approach enabled him to communicate well and showcase his talent in extra-curricular activities. He is currently working as a trainee at Rossell Techsys Company in Bengaluru. He is involved in training and supporting the development team with content creation, the release added.

Other achievers to be felicitated include Mr. Prasad Babu, aged 47 years, was diagnosed as having Aphasia with Right Hemiparesis. Intensive speech-language therapy and physiotherapy enabled him to communicate and reduce dependency in day to day life. Srinidhi H.P., aged 39 years, was diagnosed as having an intellectual disability at the age of 12 years at AIISH in 1997. Intensive Speech-Language Therapy and Vocational Training helped him to lead an independent life. Since 2009 he has been working at AJS company, a small-scale industry. Chethan Murthy, aged 19 years, was diagnosed as having hearing impairment. Early rehabilitation, intensive speech-language therapy, and listening training helped him to showcase his talent in academics and extracurricular activities. He is currently working as a trainee at Rossell Techsys Company in Bengaluru.

The institute will present awards to parents/ caregivers of persons with disabilities who have worked with extraordinary efforts, dedication, sincerity, and hard work leading to a significant change in the child’s life with improvement in all domains. They include Nagarathnamma (grandmother), Puttaswamy (father), Ummukulsum (mother), Sunandamma (mother), and Rajani (mother).

