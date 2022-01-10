Achieve 100% vaccination among students, officials told

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has instructed the officials of the Health Department to vaccinate students between the age of 15 and 18 compulsorily and also visit houses of those students who have dropped out of school and vaccinated them.

She was chairing a review meeting on vaccination in Yadgir on Monday.

Vaccination is the only remedy to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19 as cases of the Omicron variant is seeing a rise. Therefore, Health and Education department officials should join hands together and create awareness among students about the spread of the virus and vaccinate them compulsorily, she added.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department Prabhakar Kavithal to visit each house and vaccinate children when he informed the meeting that 4,783 students in the 15 o 18 age group have been identified to be drop-outs.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shantgowda Patil, who participated in the meeting, said that out of the 37,078 eligible students in the high school section, 19,784 have been vaccinated so far, for 52% coverage.

While informing the Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Director of Pre- University Chandrakanth Hilli said that 21,405 students in the PU section are eligible for vaccination and of these, 11,405 students have been vaccinated, for 56 % coverage.

The Deputy Commissioner suggested to all officers that they ensure 100% vaccination by sending staff to schools and colleges in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division Prashant Hanagandi, District Health Officer Indumathi Patil, RCHO Lakshmikanth Ontepeer, Tahsildar of Yadgir Channamallappa Ganti, Tahsildar of Shahapur Madhuraj,Tahsildar of Wadagera Suresh Ankalagi, Tahsildar of Shorapur Subbanna Jamakhandi, Tahsildar of Gurmitkal Sharanabasava and Tahsildar of Hunsagi Ashok Surpurkar were present.