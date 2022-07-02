‘Achhe din’ promised by Modi not in sight: Siddaramaiah

Congress releases booklet highlighting ‘failures’ of eight years of Modi-led govt.

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday released a 40-page booklet highlighting the “failures” of the BJP government at the Centre on various fronts, and said that “Achchhe din” promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in sight in the country.

The booklet titled ‘Varsha Entu, Avantara Noorentu’ (Years eight, blunders 108) was released ahead of the BJP’s national executive meet in Hyderabad. It highlighted many alleged failures — including the failure to bring back black money and give ₹15 lakh to each family, curb corruption, provide jobs to two crore youth, and not being able to double farmers’ income as promised — over the last eight years.

Answers sought

“The inflation is high, making the lives of poor people difficult. Mr. Modi during the 2014 election campaign said he would bring ‘Acche din’ in the country but it is not to be seen,” Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged. The BJP leaders should provide explanations to failures listed in the booklet, but it was doubtful if they would do so, the Congress leader said at a press conference here.

Mr. Siddaramaiah argued that the last eight years had been difficult for the people, particularly for the poor, Dalits, farmers, labourers, women, and minorities. The BJP’s National Executive Meet in Hyderabad is a “celebration of lies” as the BJP failed to fulfil the promises it had made in 2014, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged.

Ad blitz, but no benefit

The Congress leader recalled Mr. Modi’s two-day visit to Karnataka on June 20 and 21 and said the BJP ran an advertising campaign for two days in the State showcasing the achievements in the last eight years. But the Centre did not release Karnataka’s share of revenue of ₹19 lakh crore during the last eight years. Out of ₹19 lakh crore generated from the State, only ₹4 lakh crore was released, whereas 42% of the revenue, which was about ₹8 lakh crore should have been given to the State,” Mr. Siddaramaiah argued.

Siddaramaiah slams MLAs’ study tour

Mr. Siddaramaiah on Saturday slammed a study tour undertaken to Ladakh by a group of MLAs when the normal life of the people has been disrupted in the coastal districts and other parts of the State owing to heavy rain. A group of MLAs belonging to the Assurances Committee of the Legislative Assembly have embarked on the “study tour” to Leh in Ladakh.

“What will these MLAs learn in Leh-Ladakh? They do not even speak in the Assembly about people’s issues. Are they also going to earn 40% commission there?” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked while speaking to a private television channel. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would look into the matter.