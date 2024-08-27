Accusing Bishop of committing irregularities, Christians stage protest in Dharwad

Members of the Christian community from North Karnataka districts staged a protest in front of the Church of South India’s Karnataka Northern Diocese office in Dharwad on Tuesday alleging irregularities in administration.

Gathering in front of the Northern Diocese office near Haliyal Naka in Dharwad on Tuesday, the protestors staged a demonstration accusing the diocese Bishop of being involved in corruption and nepotism.

Leading the protest, advocate Vinod Kumar said that Bishop Martin Borgai, along with secretary Vijaykumar Dandin, treasurer Satyababu and joint treasurer Amrut Vijay Kanakraj, is involved in several irregularities.

He said that several irregularities are being reported in 94 churches under the diocese that are spread over the districts of Dharwad, Shivamogga, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Koppal, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Haveri.

He said that those who questioned the sale of church property are being disqualified from the membership of the diocese.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that 10 elected members of the diocese, including himself, are not being allowed to participate in functioning of the diocese. Instead, people handpicked by the Bishop are dictating terms, he said.

Following the protest, the gates of the diocese head office were closed. However, after police intervention, a few leaders were allowed to meet the Bishop to submit a memorandum.

Condemned

Meanwhile, responding to the development, Mr. Dandin condemned the protest.

He said that it is being done without taking any permission. He said that Ernest Peter, Sanjay Devadhar, Ravindra Dhavale and Mr. Vinod Kumar have misguided the community members.

Stating that only a handful of people are trying to tarnish the image of the Northern Diocese, Mr. Dandin termed Mr. Vinod Kumar’s allegations as baseless. He, however, said that he and the others being accused of irregularities are ready for a dialogue to find an amicable solution.