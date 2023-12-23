GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accused sentenced to 10 years for raping minor girl

December 23, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

B.S. Rekha, District and Sessions Judge of Yadgir, on Friday has sentenced 10 years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on an accused for raping a minor girl in Hothpeth village in Shahapur of the district.

The incident occurred on November 13, 2015, and a case was registered under sections 363, 366 (A), 376, 504, 506 and section 6 and 16 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012, against accused Bhimanna from Mailapur village in Yadgir taluk.

The police had chargesheeted three other persons – Honnakerappa, Mallayya and Mahesh who were named as accused number 2 to 4 in the case, along with Bhimanna, the accused number 1. But accused number 2 to 4 , were acquitted as they were not found guilty, the judge said.

The judge also ordered for compensation of ₹4 lakh to be paid to the victim by the accused. 

