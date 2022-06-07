‘Accused official got admitted to GIMS to avoid arrest’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Shankrappa Vanikyal, who was recently caught by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), got himself admitted at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) to avoid arrest.

District president of AAP Sajjad Ali Inamdar and district youth unit president Sharanbasappa Ambesinghe, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that the ACB had on June 2 detained Mr. Vanikyal and accountant Chennappa for accepting a bribe of ₹14,500.

Mr. Inamdar said that GIMS Medical Superintendent Mohammad Shafiuddin and his team have been providing VIP treatment to Mr. Vanikyal and protecting him from arrest, for the last five days that he has been admitted without any disease or ailment. There is absolutely no medical reason to justify his admission in hospital for such a long period, Mr. Inamdar added.

While GIMS officials refuted the charge that Mr. Vanikyal was provided any special treatment. They said that Mr. Vanikyal’s blood pressure was shooting up frequently. He was discharged on Monday, but he got admitted again on Tuesday, they added.