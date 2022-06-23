Accused of 'spitting,' popcorn seller is now without a job

His popcorn machine has been seized by the police while party organisers have cancelled event contracts after watching the news

A 21-year-old popcorn seller, who was arrested on charges of spitting at Lalbagh on June 11, is today without any means of livelihood and is running from pillar to post to get back his machine seized by the police.

Nawaz Pasha was eking out a living by making popcorn and cotton candies at exhibitions and private parties, but has lost the contracts due to the controversy .

Many of the party organisers have cancelled the contract after watching the news, he rued. “I have borrowed ₹ 10,000 personal loan to buy the material to set up the stall and groceries to make popcorn and cotton candy. In addition, the stall owner had also paid ₹40,000 to run the business. Now he is demanding that I should pay for the loss . Where will I get this money from?” he asked.

“I have been in this business for the past six years and worked in star hotels and big parties, but this sort of nightmare never happened with me. How can I spit into the the food which is eaten by everyone,” he questioned.

Wrongly accused

Recalling how the controversy began, he said, "I was peeling off the plastic seal from the bottle of oil and holding the peel in my mouth, when the person who accused me started creating a ruckus and accused me of spitting into the oil pan thrice. I told him to get it tested and pleaded innocence, but he insisted that I be arrested and did not even come to the station to file a complaint,” Mr. Pasha recalled.

Even since the incident, his mother, suffering from epilepsy, is devastated, he said.

With no money left to cover groceries or rent, she wanted to work as domestic help, he added. “I started working as a labourer at a vehicle spare parts shop on JC road . Hopefully, I’ll get back my machine from the police station soon, but I wonder if I will get back my dignity,” he said.