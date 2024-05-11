Accused nabbed for murdering minor girl in Kodagu

The special team constituted by the Kodagu Police nabbed the accused in the gruesome murder of a minor girl in Kumbaragadige village of Somwarpet taluk, on Saturday, May 11.

The minor girl who had just passed the SSLC examination the results of which were declared on Thursday, May 9, was engaged to Prakash the same day. But the family was advised against conducting the marriage of the girl as she was a minor which infuriated Prakash and he severed her head with a weapon.

The police which launched a manhunt for Prakash zeroed in on him in the jungles surrounding Kumbaragadige where the crime was committed, and overpowered him. The severed head of the girl which was hidden in thicket was retrieved by the police who took Prakash into custody and questioned him. The police also recovered the country made gun which was stolen from the girl’s house.

Superintendent of Police K.Ramarajan told media persons that Prakash has confessed to the crime and was in a rage over the postponement of the marriage.

On learning of the development, Prakash rushed to the girl’s parents Janaki and Subramani, and demanded that the marriage ceremony be solemnized immediately. On being rebuffed, Prakash seized the machete kept in the house to slice tender coconut and slashed at Janaki and Subramani and inflicted injuries to them. Prakash also dragged the girl out of the house and severed her head in a fit of rage.

Police said Prakash had plans to kill the elder sister of the girl as he suspected that she was not only opposed to the marriage but had informed the Child Helpline. But he shelved his plans on sighting security personnel surrounding the house at Garvale village and retreated to the jungles from where he was nabbed, said Mr. Ramarajan.

