Accused in vehicle theft case arrested

Gandhinagar Police in Ballari arrested an accused in connection with a vehicle theft case on Saturday.

In a release, the police stated that they arrested Hanumanth, aged about 38 and a native of Beechi Nagar, Kappagal Road, Ballari, and seized 13 motorcycles and one tractor trolley from him. The value of the seized property is ₹7.50 lakh. He was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody.

The police said that they have information that the accused has been involved in 15 other cases which have been registered in different police stations in Ballari district. They have launched an investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Ballari H.B. Ramesh Kumar led the team that arrested the accused. The team comprised Police Inspector of Gandhi Nagar Police Station Halesh and Sarmas Ali, Guruprasad, Narayan, Jayaram, Timmappa, Baba Fakruddin and Mailarappa.