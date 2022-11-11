Accused in rape and murder of minor girl produced before Juvenile Justice Board

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
November 11, 2022 20:36 IST

The investigating team constituted to probe the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on November 1 produced the 16-year-old accused before the chairman of the Juvenile Justice Board and submitted a report on Thursday.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant in a press release stated that a team formed to investigate the case arrested the accused within 24 hours and collected all the scientific traces related to the case and evidences and after investigation for nine days, submitted a report before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Appreciating the work of the investigation team, the Director-General of Police and Inspector-General of Police has announced a cash reward of 1 lakh to the team, out of which the investigation team has decided to give 50% to the victim’s family.

A 14-year-old class IX girl, who was staying at her relatives’ house in a village in Aland taluk, was sexually assaulted when she went outside to answer nature’s call. A case was registered at Aland police station. The accused was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302(murder), 376 (rape) and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

