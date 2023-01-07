Accused in human trafficking has links with opposition as well, all cases being investigated, says Karnataka CM

January 07, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that all complaints pertaining to K.S. Manjunath, alias ‘Santro Ravi’, will be investigated by the police to unravel his links.

Manjunath is accused of being the kingpin in human trafficking, having links with politicians and meddling with police transfers. The opposition had released photographs of the accused hobnobbing with BJP leaders while audio clips of ‘Santro Ravi’ bragging of his proximity to government and police officials are doing the rounds.

Speaking to mediapersons at Mysuru airport, Mr. Bommai rejected the allegation of the opposition that the accused has links with the government. He had issued strict instructions to the Mysuru police to carry out a thorough investigation of complaints related to ’Santro Ravi’, including past cases.

Mr. Bommai said, “Santro Ravi has been operating for two decades, claiming proximity to politicians. Hence, he has links with many politicians, including opposition party leaders as well. The investigation will help provide evidence and unravel the truth.”

The Chief Minister said politicians interact with many people whose backgrounds are not scrutinised. ‘’A photograph taken in some context cannot be construed to mean that one is known to the accused,” he said with reference to allegations of BJP ministers being ‘close to Santro Ravi’. Only a thorough investigation can help bring out the truth and there is no question of protecting anyone,” he added

Recently, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had sought police investigation into the ’scam’ linking the accused in human trafficking with government officials and ministers.

On the Congress allegation that Vidhana Soudha had become a shopping mall with reference to ₹10 lakh seized from a PWD engineer, Mr. Bommai sought to remind the opposition that ₹22 lakh was seized from the staff of Congress MLA from Chamarajanagar C. Puttarangashetty a few years ago.

‘’The party did not seek any explanation from him. For Congress, Vidhana Soudha was a bank and a den of corruption. Those who were silent about it then have no moral right to talk of corruption now,” said Mr. Bommai.