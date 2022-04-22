Accused in Hubballi case escorted to exam hall

April 22, 2022 21:04 IST

As per court order, the Police escorted Abhishek Hiremath, accused of uploading provocative post which consequently led to violence in Old Hubballi earlier this month, to the examination hall to write II year PUC examination on Friday.

Abhishek is a second year Commerce Student, and on Friday, he appeared for the examination of Business Study. The police escorted him to the examination and then back to the Hubballi Sub Jail after the examination was over.

The court had rejected Abhishek’s interim bail plea and had directed the police to make arrangements to allow him to write his examination. On Friday, the Fourth Civil and JMFC court rejected his regular bail application also.