Accused in gang rape and murder of schoolgirl nabbed

The CID, with the help of district police, on Friday arrested four persons wanted in the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl belonging to a Dalit community.

CID’s investigating officer Ananda Kumar told presspersons on Friday that Sagar More, Srishail Muchakandi, Kailash Rathod, and the main accused, Deepak Mulasavalagi, had been arrested from various parts of the district and Maharashtra.

He said though the case was registered only against Deepak, the others had also been arrested since their names had also surfaced. Mr. Kumar said they were on the lookout for three more persons. The district police had visited various districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra to nab the culprits, he said.

On Congress MLA Raju Algur’s statement that the accused were associated with Hindutva organisations, the official refused to comment. He, however, did not rule out the possibility of seeking the help of the cybercell to find out whether they had links with any organisation, through their Facebook accounts. Replying to a question, he said the police did not find drugs in the room where the girl was allegedly raped.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday triggered Statewide outrage.