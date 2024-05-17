The accused in the murder of Anjali Ambiger in Hubballi — Girish Sawant — has been nabbed by the Karnataka police in Davangere.

Anjali Ambiger, 20, was stabbed to death by a youth in her house at Veerapur Oni in Hubballi on May 15 morning. The girl had reportedly rejected his proposal for marriage. Police had been in search of the accused.

According to police, the accused suffered injuries after jumping off a running train, reportedly following a scuffle in the train. He was found by the railway police who rushed him to a hospital in Davangere.

Initially, they were not aware that he is the suspect in the murder of Anjali Ambiger. Later, one of the officers noticed that his facial features resembled that of the accused. The Hubballi-Dharwad Police were alerted. A police team from Hubballi rushed to Davangere and took custody of the accused who was then brought to Hubballi.

Girish Sawant has suffered injuries on the head and face. He is under treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

On May 17, Hubballi Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar told mediapersons that the accused had plans to escape to either Goa or Mumbai. They had arrested the accused with the help of railway police. She said that it was too early to make any statement on the motive behind the murder, as the statement by the accused had to be corroborated with other evidence. Besides, right now, the accused is not in a condition to make a statement.

The railway police are investigating why he jumped off a train, she said.

The Police Commissioner informed that Girish Sawant is named in four cases of bike lifting, and had been arrested at least once.

