Accused held in former councillor’s murder case

The Chamarajpet police arrested 32-year-old Mateen Khan, who was on the run after allegedly stabbing his uncle, former councillor Ayub Khan, to death over a row on July 13.

The accused moved around in an autorickshaw and changed hideouts frequently to escape from the police. However, a special team of police tracked him down at Kengeri on Monday and arrested him.

According to the police. the accused stabbed Ayub, who was also a realtor and president of Khudadaad mosque for the last 15 years. Nazima Khanum, wife of Ayub and also former councillor of K.R. market ward, in her complaint to the Chamarajpet police, alleged that Mateen had been eyeing the president’s post of the mosque.

On July 13, Mateen allegedly stabbed Ayub when he was returning from evening prayer. The accused also recorded a video and circulated it on social media that he was innocent and that he murdered his uncle in self-defence.

The accused has been taken into custody and the police are investigating to ascertain if there are other reasons for the murder and if there are any possible involvement of others in the crime.