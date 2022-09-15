Accused arrested for stopping inter-faith marriage in Chikkamagaluru

They are all said to be associated with Bajrang Dal

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 15, 2022 20:34 IST

Chikkamagaluru Police, on Thursday, arrested four people on charges of stopping an inter-faith marriage. The arrested are Shama, Guru, Prasad and Parthibhan. They are all said to be associated with Bajrang Dal.

The accused stopped the marriage of a Hindu girl to a Muslim boy at the office of the sub-registrar in the city on Wednesday. Based on the complaint filed by the boy, the police registered the case against the four activists.

Uma Prashanth, Chikkamagaluru SP, told The Hindu that the accused had been arrested. The girl had been kept at Swadhara, a rehabilitation centre for women. The boy, who was allegedly assaulted by the accused, had gone home.

The boy and girl, both residents of Lakshmipura in Chikkamagaluru taluk had been in love for about two years. However, the activists of Bajrang Dal activists stopped their marriage. The girl’s mother Shobha had been in support of the marriage.

