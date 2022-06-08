Accused arrested for stealing solar plates
Kembhavi police arrested an accused and recovered 14 solar plates from him on June 06, according to a note issued by C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police.
In a release, he named the accused as Ashok, native of Babaleshwar in Vijayapur district.
Dr. Vedamurthy said that that there was a complaint in Kembhavi police stating that known persons had stolen around 22 solar plates which is valued to ₹3.30 lakh and requested police to arrest the buglers and recover the stolen property.
Mr. Vedamurthy formed a team of officials to nab the accused. The team gathered information from all available sources and arrested accused and recovered 14 solar plates which is valued to ₹ 2.10 lakh.
