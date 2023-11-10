Accused absconding for nine years arrested through m-CCTNS app

November 10, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the help of the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (m-CCTNS) fingerprinting, Rajagopalnagar police arrested an accused who was absconding for nine years. The arrested accused has been identified as Lakshmana (40) from Hassan.

Recently, Lakshmana was roaming around suspiciously near Peenya 2nd stage. Hoysala patrolling staff who noticed him interrogated Lakshmana. When Lakshmana’s fingerprint was checked through m-CCTNS, they got a hint that he was involved in a criminal case earlier. Thus, when Lakshmana was brought to the police station and interrogated, it was revealed that he was involved in a robbery conspiracy case in 2014.

Lakshmana, who was arrested by the police of Kamakshipalya police station in a robbery case, got bail and came out. He did not attend the trial proceedings of the court. Even though the court issued an arrest warrant, the police did not get him. He worked in bakeries in many parts of the city since nine years. He had also changed his residential address.

The police said that the accused Lakshmana has been taken into custody and has been handed over to the Kamakshipalya police, who have completed the legal process and sent him to jail.

The city police implemented the m-CCTNS app designed by the Union Home Department to monitor criminals involved in criminal activities including rowdy sheeters. The Hoysala patrolling staff on night shift will check fingerprints of suspicious persons using the fingerprint machine they have. If the person has been involved in any criminal case in the past and his fingerprints have been collected at any station in the state, the police will know his criminal history.