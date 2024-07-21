Accolades for ‘green guardian’ from Srirangapatna

In a world often clamouring for attention and acclaim, this anonymous planter stands as a symbol of humility and commitment to a cause that often gets lip service.

Meet 48-year-old Y. Ramesh of Srirangapatna for whom tree planting and conservation is a passion that is as important as earning a livelihood.

Fired by a vision that transcends his survival imperatives, Mr. Ramesh is charting a different kind of growth that will benefit society at large and inspire the community towards a greener and a sustainable future.

Ever since he witnessed a devastating man-made fire that consumed a vast swathe of forests in 2012, Mr. Ramesh took it upon himself to plant, grow, and conserve trees.

So much so that during the last 12 years he has planted over 3,500 trees of which at least 3,000 have survived. As many as 2,000 of them have attained a height of 15 ft to 20 ft, gained deep roots, and branched out, spreading shade and shoring up green cover in the semi-arid region of Srirangapatna.

Though Mr. Ramesh has been doing it without yearning for any fame or name, the State government recognised his efforts as a one-man army striving to improve the environment and selected him for the Karnataka State Conservation Award - 2024 instituted by the Forest Department. The award was distributed at a function in Bengaluru earlier this month during the Vana Mahothsava - 2024 programme.

Mr. Ramesh, who was born at Naguvinahalli Chandagalu village, has settled in Srirangapatna and earns his living by transporting and drinking water cans to his customers. But alongside he makes it a point to water the trees during summer months when they need it the most. “I water the saplings for two years after they are planted — from January to April/May till the advent of the rainy season,” said Mr. Ramesh. A majority of trees survive on their own after two years and do not need watering, he added.

On average, Mr. Ramesh plants 250 to 300 saplings a year in the barren hillocks around Karighatta and other nearby places. Though he prefers to go about it without much ado, the people of Srirangapatna learnt about his work and not only appreciated him but have also been funding the cost of watering the saplings to mark a birth anniversary or a wedding. Besides, local schools invite Mr. Ramesh as a resource person to speak about the imperatives of environmental conservation, growing, and protecting trees etc.

But notwithstanding the growing recognition for his efforts, Mr. Ramesh finds greater solace in leaving a legacy for posterity that is more satisfying than the attention that is now being bestowed on him.

