Accident victim’s organs transplanted

The organs of a 28-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead at a private hospital in the city, were retrieved on Wednesday and transplanted into recipients registered with Jeeva Sarthakathe.

The youth – Chandan Mallappa – was brought to Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru at 12.20 p.m. on Sunday in a critical condition after a road accident. “Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct. He was shifted to ICU at 2.20 p.m. for life support and intensive care’’, a statement from the hospital said.

Chandan was kept on life support for two days while he was in a very critical state. On the third day, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure by a panel of doctors as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act, 1994.

Chandan was healthy before the incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. The attenders were counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol and his mother, brother-i- law and relatives came forward to donate Chandan’s organs, said a statement.

As per the organ donation protocol, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK or Zonal Co-ordination Committee of Karnataka for organ transplant, initiated the process in accordance with the waiting list of organ recipients, said the statement from Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, a licensed centre for multiorgan transplant.

Around 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Chandan’s organs (heart valves, two kidneys, liver and pancreas) were retrieved at the hospital. A simultaneous transplant of kidney, pancreas and liver was carried out into the recipients, who had registered with Jeeva Sarthakathe and were waiting for the organs.

While simultaneous transplant of kidney, pancreas and liver was carried at the same hospital, one kidney was sent to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru and the heart valves were sent to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru.

The hospital staff formed a human chain on the hospital premises to pay their last respects to Chandan and his family, said the statement issued by N.G. Bharatheesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.