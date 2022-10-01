Accident involving multiple vehicles on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway claims life of a child

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha tweeted that the driver of a private bus hit a vehicle in front. Eventually, six other vehicles were impacted in the accident

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 01, 2022 14:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Portions of the newly-widened highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru have recently been thrown open to traffic. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

An accident involving a private bus and six other vehicles near Channapatna on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway has claimed the life of a child.

On October 1 morning, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha tweeted that the driver of a private bus hit a vehicle in front. Eventually, six other vehicles were impacted in the accident. Using the hashtag #SpeedKills, the MP emphasised the importance of driving carefully and of good roads.

Portions of the newly-widened highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru have recently been thrown open to traffic. While emphasising the need for self-control, Mr. Simha said highway patrolling will soon start on the highway.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have claimed that the the 117-km stretch of the road between the two cities can be covered in 75 minutes when the expressway is complete.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app