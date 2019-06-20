Accept my resignation, or I’ll quit as MLA: Vishwanath

Urging the Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda to accept his resignation from the post of party State president, A.H. Vishwanath on Thursday cautioned of quitting as Hunsur MLA if his resignation was not accepted. He also appealed to Mr. Gowda to ask Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to head the JD(S) in the party’s larger interest.

Speaking reporters, he cited the example of D. Devaraj Urs who had headed the State unit of a Congress faction while he was the Chief Minister.

However, at a press meet held hours later, Mr. Gowda said he had convened a meeting of backward classes leaders and would take a call on Mr. Vishwanath’s resignation after consulting them. “I have appealed him to continue in the post,” said Mr. Gowda.

He refused to react to Mr. Vishwanath’s statement on quitting the MLA post if his resignation was not accepted.

Mr. Vishwanath also advised Mr. Gowda to fill the posts of chairman of boards and corporations apportioned to the JD(S) as part of a coalition agreement. Expressing his discontent over the “apathy” of the government in having a full-time Minister for Primary and Secondary Education (a position he has held in the past), Mr. Vishwanath said the most important portfolio in the government had remained vacant from the past few months. “First priority of any government should be having an education Minister with a heart,” he said.

Vacant portfolio

Without explicitly stating that he was a ministerial aspirant, Mr. Vishwanath said, “Mr. Kumaraswamy has failed in exploiting my service as a Minister. Even coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah is not bothered about filling the education portfolio. People won’t respect a government which is apathetic to education,” he said.

He also expressed discontent over not allocating portfolios to two Independent MLAs who were inducted into the Cabinet recently. “Independents are being humiliated by being allotted rooms in the Vidhana Soudha without being allocated portfolios,” he said.

Accusing Mr. Siddaramaiah of sidelining minority and backward classes leaders, he said, “Precisely because of this attitude of Mr. Siddaramaiah, I quit the Congress and joined the JD(S). Because of him, R. Roshan Baig, a senior Congress leader from the minority community, has been suspended from the party.”