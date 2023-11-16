Accept H. Kantharaj Commission report, govt. urged

November 16, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Urging the State government to accept the H. Kantharaj Commission report on caste-based reservation, members of the Karnataka Hindulida Jaatigala Okkuta and the Alemari Are Alemari Samudayagala Maha Okkuta will stage a satyagraha here on November 21.

Okkuta district president Mahantesh Kaulagi and prominent leaders from other backward classes, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that they will take out a rally from Jagat Circle to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and organise a one-day satyagraha outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding that the Siddaramaiah-led government accept the H. Kantharaj Commission socio-economic survey.

In his first term, Mr. Siddaramaiah had assigned the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, then headed by senior counsel H. Kantharaj, with the task of carrying out the Socio-Economic and Education Survey in 2015. And, also, the current chairperson of the commission, Jayaprakash Hedge, has said that the report is ready.

Mr. Kaulagi urged the State government to accept the survey report immediately, as the implementation of the survey report will benefit the backward classes and other sections of lower strata of society.

