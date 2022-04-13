Accenture, IISc collaborate for research in cloud continuum, neuromorphic computing

Accenture and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru have collaborated to undertake research and development in cloud continuum and neuromorphic computing at a newly established Accenture Centre for Advanced Computing.

As part of this programme, Accenture and IISc would undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership in next-generation computing technologies that enable AI at the edge, including cloud, edge, quantum, and neuromorphic computing, as well as in sustainable software engineering, said Accenture in a statement.

Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc Bengaluru, said: “The new Accenture Centre for Advanced Computing will focus on R&D activities in edge and neuromorphic computing to understand the potential impact of these technologies in industries and jointly develop new IP (intellectual property) assets and research publications.

Today’s AI systems are capable of interpreting spoken commands, recognise objects and gestures, navigating, planning and making decisions, which are driving demand for even more powerful AI-driven experiences, as per Accenture.

“The next wave of smart products and environments will require more advanced computing technologies like quantum and neuromorphic or brain-inspired computing to provide sustainable and responsive intelligence and enhance end-user experience across industries,” said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture.