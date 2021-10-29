Accelerate vaccination drive, officials told

HUBBALLI

29 October 2021 20:11 IST

Emphasising on the need for further acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination drive, district-in-charge secretary for Dharwad Ravikumar Surpur has asked officials to continue holding mega vaccination drives and extensive awareness programmes on the significance of two doses of vaccine.

Lauding the achievement made so far by the district administration and the Health Department in inoculating people during the COVID-19 vaccination review meeting in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Surpur said that while Dharwad district had achieved 83% vaccination target, there is a need to make it 100% soon.

Among the 344 villages in the district, there is a need to step up the vaccination drive in at least 100 villages. “Government doctors attached to civil hospital and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and also private doctors should be motivated to tour villages and enlighten people on the need for getting vaccinated. All eligible people should get their two full doses of vaccination,” he said.

He stressed on the need for Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) to work more efficiently. He said that the administration could rope in the services of the Indian Medical Association to adopt a village or a ward under Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation to extend their continued vaccination services.

Referring to the confusion among a section of people on vaccination, he said that counselling should be held for such people to eradicate their misconceptions.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that officials have been given the task to scale up the vaccination drive. Senior officials have been given the responsibility of stepping up vaccination in the villages which have recorded poor vaccination, he said and added: “I have taken the responsibility of vaccinating all eligible people in Kumbarganavi and am approaching the villagers everyday.”

Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, IAS Probationary Officer Madhav Gitte, KIMS Director Ramlingappa Antartani, District Health Officer Yeshwanth Madinkar and other officials were present.