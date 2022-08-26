ACB was constituted in Karnataka after bribery was unearthed in former Lokayukta’s office, says Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had welcomed the Karnataka High Court’s order setting aside constitution of the ACB and restoring the power of Lokayukta police to probe graft cases against public servants

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
August 26, 2022 17:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme in Mysuru on August 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government constituted the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after the son of the then Lokayukta was caught running a bribery racket.

Recently, Karnataka High Court abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Participating in a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) in Mysuru on August 26, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the son of former Lokayukta Bhaskar Rao was involved in a bribery racket, forcing the then government to constitute a separate wing for investigation. Such a separate investigation wing for the anti-corruption ombudsman exists in many other States in India, including Gujarat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He had welcomed the High Court’s order setting aside constitution of the ACB and restoring the power of Lokayukta police to probe graft cases against public servants.

‘Expenses in Karnataka more than revenue’

Alleging financial mismanagement, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Karnataka Government had gone into a revenue deficit – where expenditure is more than income – despite running up huge debts.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Karnataka’s debt burden from independence to 2018 was ₹2.42 lakh crore. But, now the figure is ₹5.4 lakh crore. This year, the State has to pay a total of ₹43,000 crore, including ₹29,000 crore in interest and ₹14,000 crore in principal. This amount is part of the committed expenditure of the State that includes payment of salaries, pension and subsidy.

“There is no development,” he said while adding that the State has slipped into a revenue deficit. “As long as I was handling the finances, we never went into revenue deficit. We were always revenue surplus — when revenue was more than expenses,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery
Karnataka
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app