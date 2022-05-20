ACB traps excise inspector while accepting bribe

May 20, 2022 00:07 IST

Officials on the ACB on Thursday caught an excise inspector red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe from the owner of a boarding and lodging facility to issue liquor license .

The accused officer, Manjunath, attached to Kengeri zone, had demanded ₹15 lakh and taken ₹11 lakh in advance to issue the CL-7 license to sell liquor at the boarding and lodging facility, officials said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Manjunath started demanding for the remaining amount, the owner of the lodge approached ACB and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the officials trapped Manjunath and arrested him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The officials also found unaccounted cash of ₹1.02 lakh from him and are investigating further .