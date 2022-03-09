ACB takes two into custody
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a sub-registrar and a stamp writer in Murgod village near Saundatti in Belagavi district on Wednesday.
A team of officers took into custody Sub-Registrar Sanjeev Veerbhadra Kapali and local stamp writer Shivyogi Shankarayya Mallayyanavar, while the stamp writer was accepting a bribe from a man. Investigators have reasons to believe that he was acting on the directions of the sub-registrar.
Shivappa Mutteppa Varagannavar of Murgod lodged a complaint with the ACB against the sub-registrar, saying that he had caused unnecessary delay in registering a partition deed and that he was demanding a bribe to speed up his case.
Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda, Deputy Superintendent of Police Karunakar Shetty and Inspector A.S. Gudigoppa conducted the operation. A case has been registered.
