ACB searches former DC’s apartment

A day after former Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban J. Manjunath was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials searched his apartment situated at Salarpuria in Yeshwantpur on Tuesday.

The officials recovered documents which, officials said, could be linked to the case. Manjunath was arrested in connection with the case pertaining to the ACB arresting Deputy Tahsildar P.S. Mahesh and a court assistant Chetan Kumar for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh from an Anekal resident for an official favour in a land dispute case. Manjunath’s name was not included in the FIR though the landowner, Azam Khan, and Mahesh had said he had demanded the bribe. It was only after a rap from the High Court of Karnataka that his name was included.