ACB search on properties of 2 officials

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths simultaneously searched six premises linked to two government officials on Friday morning in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Searches on premises linked to Hanumappa Prabhannanavara, assistant executive engineer, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, Bagalkot, yielded documents pertaining to a house and 12 sites in Gadag and 25 acres of agricultural land, among others.

Searches on premises linked to M. Dase Gowda, special land acquisition officer, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, Mangaluru, who is presently under suspension pending inquiry in another case, yielded documents pertaining to a house and eight sites in Mandya, a car, three two-wheelers, and ₹10 lakh in bank deposits, among other assets.

“We have recovered some incriminating documents during the raid and an audit of their assets is still on,” a senior ACB officer said.